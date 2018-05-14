Dillon denies SSA investigation of police officers

Edmund Dillon

National Security Minister Edmund Dillon says he is unaware of whether the Strategic Services Agency (SSA) was investigating police officers.

Speaking with reporters after the launch of a Regional Counter-Drug Intelligence Training Programme at the Police Training Academy in St James this morning, Dillon said he was not aware of any such investigation and questioned the validity of this information.

He said the SSA has no authority to investigate members of the police service and said this fell exclusively under the purview of the Professional Standards Bureau or the Special Branch.

"I'm not sure where you got that information from, but as far as I know there is no situation in which the SSA is investigating police officers. It is the Professional Standards Bureau in the police service that investigates officers and there is also the Special Branch which does investigative work and if it needs be that is under the remit of the Commissioner of Police, not the National Security Minister."