Clico to provide information to developer

A HIGH Court judge has ordered Colonial Life Insurance (Clico) to provide a detailed account of the payments made by a property developer which claimed it had repaid a mortgage with the insurance company for 40 lots of land in Arima.

Justice Ronnie Boodoosingh made the order last week in Hermitage Properties Ltd’s lawsuit, in which it is seeking an order for Clico to release it from the mortgage and provide an account of the money collected from the proceeds of the sale of lots under the mortgage.

Hermitage Properties was represented by attorneys Mervyn Campbell and Marc Campbell and Ravi Nanga and Elena Araujo appeared for Clico.

Hermitage Properties, in its lawsuit, said it has proved that the mortgage has been repaid, while Clico has contended it was not.

Both parties accepted a loan of $4.2 million was made, secured by a mortgage. Clico accepted that there were two further loan facilities for $2.7 million – with a $1.7 mortgage taken out for the Arima lands – and $1 million.

Clico, according to the judge’s ruling, also accepted money was paid. He has to determine whether Hermitage Properties was granted a further loan facility of $2.7 secured by the mortgage lands, whether Clico applied the $7.4 million paid by the developer to the various loan facilities and whether they were sufficient to satisfy the loans.

Heritage Properties has denied that there is a third mortgage, and no documentation was provided to support the claim. The judge said from the evidence he can conclude that while there was a further loan facility, it was not secured by a mortgage over the Arima lands.

Clico claims Hermitage Properties had two accounts with it: one for the $4.2 mortgage and the other for the $1.7 million mortgage and the $1 million loan. The insurance company said in total $5.3 million was paid to the first account and $2 million to the second account. The court was not told of the interest and other charges on either account.

Former government minister and former manager of Clico’s mortgage department Carlos John went on affidavit, confirming that he was aware that payment was routinely made to Clico, and the arrangements for the repayment of the mortgage, as Hermitage Properties’ witnesses Michael Amar and Allan Hewitt claimed, were correct.

Hewitt said Hermitage Properties’ liability would be liquidated by remitting $100,000 to Clico from the sale proceeds of each of the 49 houses built on the Arima lands, and, in turn, Clico would execute partial releases of the specific lots and transfer ownership to the purchasers. Where loans were taken from the TT Mortgage Finance Company, the money would be remitted by TTMF directly to Clico.