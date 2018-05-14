Banker shot during robbery while on his way to work

A teller employed with Scotia Bank was shot in the stomach during a robbery just outside the bank on Penitence Street, San Fernando, shortly after 7 am today.

Rostan Mahabir, had just parked in the Scotia car park, obliquely opposite City Hall, San Fernando, and was walking to his workplace when the gunman tried to grab his computer bag, which he had on his shoulder.

Mahabir, who may have been unaware that the bandit was armed, struggled with him for a few seconds before the man pulled out a gun and shot him in the stomach at close range.

Mahabir fell on his back and called out to several people on the street. The bandit used his foot to press down on the bleeding man, yanked off the bag which Mahabir was still holding and casually walked down Penitence Street towards St James Street.

A police officer, who was on the street, chased the bandit but stopped at the High Street intersection as he waited for back up.

Mahabir was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital (SFGH) by ambulance where he is currently being treated.

The bank remained closed with a sign on the door indicating to customers that the bank had just been involved in a robbery/emergency situation and would be closed until the police investigation is completed.

Customers have been advised to use the Cipero/Rushworth Street bank in the meantime.