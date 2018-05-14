Amcham CEO: Credit Govt for stabilisation, but don’t overtax

Nirad Tewarie, CEO of the American Chamber of Commerce of Trinidad and Tobago.

American Chamber of Commerce (Amcham) CEO Nirad Tewarie said the government should receive credit for stabilising the economy because it could have been wrecked, but cautioned against overtaxing the private sector.

He spoke on Monday during a presentation at the Amcham Mid-Year Budget Analysis held at the Arthur Lok Jack Global School of Business, Mt Hope.

He said the economy was in between a disaster and phenomenal growth, and in the last decade and a half some terrible things had been done with it. He said the current administration could have done better and should be judged on whether things are done now so the economy would actually turn the corner.

"We have not turned the corner and we have a lot more to do."

Tewarie said Amcham three years ago accepted the reintroduction of property tax but the way it was to be rolled out was very important. He said, however, the group remained extremely concerned that, as far as they now, there has been no real engagement with the business community, especially on the additional taxes for uncovered plant and machinery for the manufacturing and heavy industrial sectors.

"And in the context of...growing economic activity and the tax base without introducing new taxes we need to ensure that we remain competitive. And if we are to overtax as we are doing, because this will be another new tax, at a time where our manufacturers (are being pushed) to go and export then we are on the one hand giving ourselves room for growth and on the other hand taking it away. And that is not wise. So we urge Government to think carefully and engage on the implementation of the property tax which we support in principle but we object to as a roll out and introduction of stealthy new taxes on the business community."