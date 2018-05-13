Three women raped, assaulted

TWO women were raped in separate incidents on Saturday, while a third was abducted and fondled by a man posing as a taxi driver. The three incidents took place between Saturday morning and Saturday night. In the first incident at about 4 am, a 44-year-old Rio Claro hairdresser accepted a lift from her 38-year-old cousin who agreed to take her to her home. However, she was taken to a lonely area where the man raped her in his car. The woman told police she was then dropped off at her house. She reported the incident to Rio Claro police and was taken to a doctor who examined her. Two hours later, police went to the suspect’s Mayaro home and held him.

In the second incident at about 3.30 pm, a 21-year-old Maloney woman went to the home of a hairdresser, with whom she had an appointment. On arrival, she met a man she knew sitting in the living room. The man approached her, pushed her towards a bedroom where he raped her. The woman left, went to her home and told her mother what happened. They went to the Maloney police station where a report was made. The suspect, who is also from the Maloney area, was later taken into custody.

And a 19-year-old Debe woman of Debe entered a car in San Fernando, at about 8.30 pm, and asked to be taken to Debe. The driver, when he reached the teaching hospital at Chancery lane, pointed a knife at the woman and drove to Chaguanas where he fondled her. He then dropped her off in a lonely area and drove away.