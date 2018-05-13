Teen tells police: ‘I was beaten and hung upside down’

A 13-year-old Cocorite schoolboy wept uncontrollably on Saturday afternoon as he told members of the Child Protection Unit (CPU) that he was severely beaten with a piece of cable by a close male relative. The man then used a dog chain and hung him upside down in his bedroom. He was told to sleep like that as part of his punishment. The boy told police he thought he was going to die. He said when he complained about feeling dizzy, the man laughed and told him more will come if he, the boy, failed to heed his instructions.

The brutal acts, the boy said, happened at his home last week Monday. He said once he was released after several hours, he ran away to his uncle’s home in Carenage but did not tell his uncle about the incident until Saturday morning.

The boy was taken by his uncle – his father’s brother – to the Carenage Police Station where a report was made. Police there referred them to members of the CPU at the Four Roads Police Station in Diego Martin. The child was examined by a doctor yesterday.

Police led by Insp Coggins and Sgt Christopher Arun are expected to interview the boy further tomorrow in the presence of his mother who lives in Tobago. She was contacted yesterday and she asked police to allow the boy to stay with his uncle.

The teen said the man had beaten him regularly, sometimes using pieces of wood and anything he could get his hands on. He said when he complained to his mother, she would say she could not do anything because she too was afraid of the man.

Police told Newsday the Children’s Authority was informed about the latest incident and a decision will be made about whether the boy should be placed in a safe house or be allowed to remain in the care of his uncle or mother.

The suspect is expected to be interviewed once a detailed statement is recorded from the boy.