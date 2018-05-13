Swim trio earn pair of gold at Long Course

Jada Chatoor

THE NATIONAL Open Long Course Championships continued at the National Aquatic Centre Couva, on Saturday evening, with the Marlins duo of Zachary Anthony and Jada Chatoor, and Jahmia Harley of Tidal Wave Aquatics splashing to two golds apiece.

Chatoor won the 200-metre freestyle in two minutes 13.17 seconds ahead of Harley (2:16.75) and Zoe Anthony of Marlins (2:18.09). Her second gold came in the 400m individual medley which she won in 5:28.59. Harley’s gold medals came in the 50m butterfly (29.67) and 100m backstroke (1:09.34).

Zachary Anthony struck gold twice in the 10-and-Under male category. Firstly in the 100m fly he comfortably won in 1:13.83 ahead of Giovanni Rivas (Unattached) in 1:17.75, and Quillon Leera (Tidal Wave) in 1:19.60. The rankings in the 100m freestyle remained the same with Anthony winning gold (1:06.50), Rivas getting silver (1:08.27) and Leera capturing bronze (1:13.47).