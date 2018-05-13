Staff protest at Angostura over worker’s suspension

Angostura workers march on Friday outside the company’s compound, Eastern Main Road, Port of Spain. PHOTO COURTESY SWWTU

SEAMEN and Waterfront Workers Trade Union (SWWTU) president Michael Annisette is calling on Angostura to investigate “the abusive behaviour of the CEO (Genevieve Jodhan) and her intimidation of workers.”

Annisette was speaking during a lunch time protest last Friday at the company’s head office, Eastern Main Road, Port of Spain.

The union leader was referring to the recent suspension of a male employee from the accounts department who allegedly lunged at Jodhan during a May 3 staff meeting while telling the CEO about problems in his department.

An investigation is underway, which Angostura said is why the man was suspended with pay but Annisette says workers claim Jodhan was “verbally abusive” during that same meeting.

SWWTU, the recognised majority union at Angostura, is a member of the National Trade Union Centre (NATUC).

Annisette is general secretary of NATUC.

Annisette also said he found it “even more alarming” that Jodhan is allegedly using other intimidatory tactics now — being accompanied by armed security wherever she goes on the compound.

“These are some of the issues that have made the work place mentally challenging for the workers, who are complaining about a stressful work environment that is affecting them psychologically.”

To highlight their concerns, workers staged a lunch time protest on Friday, led by Annisette and supported by representatives of other unions, including the PSA.

Newsday asked Angostura to respond to these allegations but the company said “due to the general investigation taking place at the moment around the May 3 meeting, we are not in a position to respond at this time.”

However Angostura did say a statement will be issued in due course.