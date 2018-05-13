NSA hits water woes at Matura

NATIONAL Solidarity Assembly (NSA) head Nirvan Maharaj yesterday urged Toco/Sangre Grande MP Glenda Jennings-Smith to help her constituents in Laguira Village, Matura receive a supply of pipe-borne water.

On a tour of Laguira Village on Saturday, Maharaj said he was bombarded by complaints from villagers about the lack of water, terrible road conditions, flooding and a general neglect by those in authority.

He said it was a travesty that villagers have made many attempts to seek assistance from the Government but none has been forthcoming. He wondered how the villagers could receive a supply of electricity, but not adequate water, roads and irrigation.

“We cannot allow our people to live in a state of despair and neglect as though we are existing one hundred years ago. In this the 21st century, it is imperative that we give all of our people the chance to live a life of peace and dignity.”

He told villagers that if these issues are not speedily resolved, the NSA will head to the streets to demand proper representation by those in authority.