New mothers celebrate in Sando

MY BOY: Nurses Marlene Ramnarine (left) and Paula Constance congratulate new mother Afi Bertrand-Carter on the birth of her son Christian Elijah Francis Carter at the San Fernando General Hospital yesterday.

MOTHER’S Day was an extra special day for 30-year-old Afi Bertrand-Carter and 21-year-old Eliesha Hamlet as they became first-time mothers yesterday.

They were among five women who, as of midday yesterday, gave birth at the San Fernando General Hospital (SFGH).

Christian Elijah Francis Carter was born to Bertrand-Carter, of Arouca, at 8.37 am. The delighted mother told Newsday she was in Point Fortin on Saturday, at the home of relatives where a baby shower was to take place, when she went into labour. She was taken to the Point Fortin area hospital and then transferred to San Fernando. She was scheduled to deliver on May 28.

“I did not get to go to the shower, but they enjoyed it for me,” Bertrand-Carter said.

”I feel excited and blessed today. This was the perfect gift. My plan was to spend Mother’s Day with my mother in Point (Fortin).” Hamlet, of Princes Town, said she was expected to deliver on Tuesday last, but Dillon Moore Junior decided to enter the world at 6.24 am yesterday. “It is a gift from God, my Mother’s Day gift.”

Second-time mother Nefertari Spencer, 42, of Vistabella, was the first to have her baby yesterday. Although she was scheduled to deliver her daughter on Thursday, she had her at 1.21 am.

Spencer said her 12-year-old son wanted her to have the baby on Mother’s Day.

“I don’t know why he kept saying that. Up to yesterday (Saturday) he said, ‘Mommy, tell her it is time to come out.’”

At 6.12 am, Raechelle Regis Glaud, 30, of San Fernando, delivered her second child after nine years. He is Rayshad Carrington. She praised nurses for their patience and for keeping her calm during the process.

Borde Narve resident 26-year-old Lauren Besai said it mattered not which day her child was born. The newborn girl is yet to be named. On Friday, Besai was admitted to the hospital after experiencing pains and at 7.51 am yesterday, she delivered the child. It was her third, Besai having two girls ages six and two.

“I was due month-end and had no plans for Mother’s Day.

The experience at the hospital was good.”