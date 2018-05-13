More people using public healthcare says minister No maternal deaths for 2018

Minister of Education Terrence Deyalsingh, fixes the hat on baby Jhanak Nathan Agard, while his mother Janke Layne looks on, at the Mt. Hope Women's Hospital. PHOTO BY ANGELO M. MARCELLE 13-05-2018

THERE have been no maternal deaths in TT for the year so far.

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh smiled on Sunday as he shared this fact with the media during a Mother’s Day visit to the Maternity Department of the Port of Spain General Hospital (PoSGH).

“We have had none (maternal deaths) and that is a phenomenal achievement...This is truly national service by the public sector at its very, very best. Last year there were about four in the public sector and one in the private sector, which as far as numbers go, is very, very good but of course we would like it to be zero. No country in the world achieves zero but what we can say is that people are flocking to us (public sector), more and more, in recognition of what these people do.”

Deyalsingh then reiterated his call — made in Parliament last Thursday — for doctors at private health institutions to provide the medical records of patients, especially women with complicated pregnancies, who have been referred to public hospitals.

“I don’t mind people being referred to the public sector but at least send them with their medical records.

Do you know how difficult it is to bring a difficulty pregnancy to a successful termination without the records? We don’t know what drugs they’re on, we don’t have access to their ultrasounds, we are just flying blind. So I’m appealing to the doctors in the private sector, when you are referring patients, at least, at least, send them with their medical records.”

Deyalsingh also reiterated government’s efforts to address a shortage of Chronic Disease Assistance Plan (CDAP) drugs.

“CDAP drugs cost this country $26 million per annum. The last administration, in their ultimate wisdom, in an election year, took the administrative costs for CDAP to $46 million (and) gave out a contract for $30 million to manage the programme.

“They spent $76 million to manage $26 million of drugs. Does that make sense to you? (We) are bringing that to an end. I have a position at Cabinet right now to re-direct resources towards the patients, so they can get drugs. I hope that can be rolled out in a couple of months,” Deyalsingh said.