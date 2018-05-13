Minister Cudjoe, Cameron discuss Sport Tourism

CRICKET WEST Indies (CWI) president Whycliffe ‘Dave’ Cameron,right, paid a courtesy call to Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs, Shamfa Cudjoe, at the Ministry’s office in St Clair, last Thursday.

CRICKET WEST Indies (CWI) president Whycliffe “Dave” Cameron paid a courtesy call to Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs, Shamfa Cudjoe, at the Ministry’s office in St Clair, last Thursday.

According to a post on the Ministry’s Facebook page, “The meeting included several fruitful discussions including examining various opportunities for Sport Tourism and destination marketing through the sport (of) cricket.”

Cudjoe, during a telephone interview yesterday, commented, “Mr Cameron was in Trinidad probably on some other business.

He contacted my secretariat and asked for a quick meeting so that we could meet each other. It was more like a courtesy call.

“We spoke about how to explore ways in which cricket could be used for Sport Tourism in marketing Trinidad and Tobago,” continued Cudjoe. “He also met the Ministry of Tourism on that day and then he met with me later in the evening. It was a really short meeting.”

Cudjoe has been at the helm of the Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs for a month, after the firing of the beleaguered Darryl Smith. Asked about her experiences thus far, Cudjoe responded, “It’s developing young people through sport and a whole host of activities. I would say so far so good.”

She added, “We’re looking at maintenance as it relates to different sporting facilities. We’re looking at Mahaica (Oval).”

The Member of Parliament for Tobago West ended, “It’s only been four weeks. I’ve received a very warm welcome. I’m pleased that there are so many sporting heroes and sporting stakeholders who would have reached out to me and offered their assistance.”