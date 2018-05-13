Cox wins third straight Eastern Credit Union 15k

Curtis Cox crosses the finish line to claim the overall win during the Eastern Credit Union’s annual road race yesterday in the 15km class in a time of 50:23.

Sherdon Pierre

CURTIS Cox completed a hat-trick of Eastern Credit Union Road Race titles yesterday in damp conditions, which began at the La Joya Complex, St Joseph. The 15k race started at La Joya and continued along the Eastern Main Road to St Augustine where they switched over to the Priority Bus Route until the Five Rivers junction then returned along the same path.

The veteran Cox clocked a time of 50 minutes and 23 seconds in the 15k distance while Shurlun Williams placed second with (51:02)and Richard Jones placed third in(51:50). In the women’s division, Kenyan Queen Njoki Chenge won the gold medal comfortably in (58:09), local runner Samantha Shukla captured the silver medal in one hour and five seconds and Sjaelan Evans collected her bronze medal in (1:00:47).

Mathew Hagley grabbed gold in the 5k recording a time of (16:43), he was closely followed by George Smith in (16:48), who claimed the second place, then Kareem Mason Jr. (17:31) rounded off the top three. In the women’s equivalent, April Francis was the winner in (22:08) followed by Kaya Rankine Beadle (22:39) then Hannah Heath (23:01). The 5k began at St Mary’s Children’s Home in Tacarigua and ended at La Joya.

Cox commented after winning the race, “It was a bit tough this morning because it was raining before the race started so it was difficult to warm up. I was getting cramp midway through the race but I used my experience and paced my race.” The local runner who is in his 32nd year of competing in road running continued, “I wanted to go under 49 minutes but the conditions didn’t allow it to happen.” Cox said he will be competing in the Sea to Sea Marathon next weekend in Tobago and hopes to place in the top three positions.

Results –

Male 12 and Under 5k: 1.Leevi Heath (22:31); 2.Isaiah Alder (24:12); 3.Kymani Blackman (27:39)

Female 12 and Under 5k: 1.Tashanique McFarlane (25:02); 2.Melania Nanton (26:39)

Male 17 & Under 5k: 1.Genesis Joseph (17:31); 2.Arvin Emmanuel (19:36); 3.Yusuf Mustafa (19.44)

Female 17 and Under 5k: 1.Janeil Bailey (23:07); 2.Zahra Gaskin (23:08); 3.Brineal Paponette (24:49)

Male Masters 50 and over 15k: 1.Cantius Thomas (58:54); 2.Denzil Hislop (59:42); 3.Fitzalan Villafana (1:00:02)

Female Masters 50 and over 15k: 1.Christine Regis (1:16:53); 2.Davina Stephenson (1:23:26); 3.Anna Pounder (1:24:44)

ECU Male Staff 5k: 1.Marlon Boucaud (29:45)

ECU Female Staff 5k: 1.Leah Johnson (44:15); 2.Sherol Thomas (49:01); 3.Marsha Telesford (55:24)

ECU Male Staff 15k: 1.Kadeem Graham (1:18:24); 2.Matthew Durham (1:18:28); 3.Brian Roberts (1:39:11)

ECU Female Staff 15k: 1.Candice Soo Woo (1:39:02); 2.Nekeisha Prudhomme (1:49:31)