Bar owner shoots patron

A patron at a bar was shot in the leg on Saturday night after the proprietor allegedly opened fire on three men who were arguing with him.

According to reports, around 11.50pm Penal police received information that explosions had been heard at Watering Hole 2 bar in Quinam Road, Penal.

When police got on the scene, they met Neil Hosein in front of the building bleeding from a gunshot wound to the leg.

Hosein, 23, said around 10.30pm the bar owner got into an altercation with three men inside the bar. He said the man pulled out a gun and began shooting at the men, who ran outside. Hosein said he also tried to run for cover and was shot while running.

Police said when they got to the bar, the businessplace was closed and there was no one inside. Investigators said they will be making enquiries about whether the gun used is licensed or unlicensed.

PC Hosein from the Penal CID is continuing investigations.