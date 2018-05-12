We all must fight crime Williams calls for public’s help

Tight race: Policewomen face off in a 100m race at the 95th annual police sports, Police Academy, St James yesterday. PHOTO BY ANGELO MARCELLE

JENSEN LA VENDE

Acting Police Commissioner Stephen Williams yesterday vowed the service will continue to reach out to the law-abiding public and target youths so they can be productive adults, in a bid to wrestle the crime rate, in particular murders which, as of yesterday, stood at 200.

Williams said each killing was one too many, adding he was unsure of the murder rate posed to him by the media at the 95th annual police sports day held at the Police Academy, St James.

“We need to clearly recognise that those murders are committed by citizens of this land and that is why we continue to reach out for the law-abiding citizens to recognise that this is not about the police service and the rest of the bandits. This is about Trinidad and Tobago addressing violence in this land and we have to work with the young ones,” Williams said.

He celebrated the work of police youth clubs, and praised the Penal and Couva clubs who performed a dance and drumology at the sports day.

“We have in excess of 129 youth clubs across this land, that is what we are seeking to do, ensure young people can become productive adults in the future. If we have all the young ones following the right path we will not have the problem that we are facing today and we as adults, we have to focus on contributing positively to uplifting the young ones of this nation,” Williams said.

On the investigations of three incidents involving officers–the death of Sgt Darryl Honore after a shootout with a corporal at Grand Bazaar; the suspension of a senior officer after a woman recorded herself wearing his uniform at a station and the use of what appears to be a police vehicle in a music video promoting the illicit use of marijuana–Williams said while the events “tarnish the image of the organisation” there are many positive efforts he encouraged the media to highlight. He spoke of significant police arrests, improved crime detection and the morale of most of the service.

“The morale is high, you capture it, it is spoken here loud and clear, police officers are out here. You see how happy they are and this is just a reflection of the organisation so we will continue to lift the organisation. It is not a perfect organisation and there is none in the entire country, and in the world, but as a organisation we will continue to focus,” he said.

“Whenever there are situations of errant officers we will address it in a timely manner and that is exactly what we have done in these particular instances.”

He said when the investigations are completed the public, through the media, will be made aware.

“As I shared with you the issue is about there are so many great things happening in this country and we need to be able to recognise them, promote them and encourage them and I would suggest that the media assists us, the police service, and assist the rest of the nation in so doing. So I want to thank you for all that you have done and you have been doing for us and I want to encourage you to continue to do the good work that you have been doing.”

Williams again assured the majority of officers were “working day and night to ensure Trinidad and Tobago is a safe place.”