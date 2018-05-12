Shamfa bats for closed youth camps

JENSEN LA VENDE

THE CLOSURE of two youth camps has “disheartened” Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs Shamfa Cudjoe who, last week, ordered a report into the temporary closure of the Persto Preasto Youth Camp following a visit to the site.

Responding to concerns raised by Sunday Newsday following a visit to the Freeport site last Thursday, Cudjoe said when she learnt that the 29 young men housed there were sent home, she was disheartened. Persto Praesto is a live-in camp targeting young men who are taught life skills, remedial subjects and a trade over a two-year period. Each student is given an $800 monthly stipend.

Sunday Newsday was told that the camp also housed youths from the Chattam Youth Camp which is currently being refurbished and all those children have been sent home. The camp operates during the normal school year with the children going home every second and last weekend of the month and during the three yearly vacation periods.

Since the students were sent home for the Easter vacation, they have not been allowed to return to the camp site as the walk-in chiller and freezer were in need of repair. The Ministry of Health ordered that the repairs to the chiller and freezer be done following a visit on March 25. The camp was given 21 days to do the necessary repairs as well as the other maintenance upkeep in order for the camp to be registered otherwise it would not be permitted under Section 156 of the Public Health Ordinance Chapter 12:4 to handle food.

“I gave the management at Persto Praesto a deadline of May 21 to have all the issues resolved so that the boys can be back at the school. When I visited, I was told that the camp is closed but there are workers coming to work as normal. They should not be sent home for silly reasons,” Cudjoe said.

She added she also requested interim measures be put in place so the children might be able to return but was getting opposition from the management of the camp. Cudjoe agreed that the services being offered at the camp had been dwindling and the report she requested was expected to highlight the descent of the programmes over the years. Currently, according to management, the camp offers remedial Math and English as well as trade and no extra-curricular activities. A senior staff member at the camp told the Sunday Newsday that while the camp was under the Sports Ministry, there was no sporting activity at the camp.

“Long time, when you told a camper to go home, there was long snotty-nose tears but now the children happy to go back home. There is no extra curricular activities for the children. They are sleeping here and after 3 pm it have nothing to do because classes done. What do you expect the children to do besides look for trouble? These are young men they need some activities,” the official, who requested anonymity, said.

The staffer added that there was a great need for male workers as most of the officers there were women. Cudjoe admitted that, based on her walk-through, there were a host of issues that she noticed that needed to be addressed and she was working to get the camp back to a place of pride.

“Places like these encourage youth development and that is very important to me because I came from there. I want to re-ignite that and contact both the boys and their caregivers because we can’t remain with our hands in the air saying this needs to be fixed and that needs to be fixed and the boys are home. That is my problem! The people who are supposed to be benefiting are home while workers are coming to work. That troubles me because I want to see young people learn. I want programmes not just for the young men but the young women as well.”