Queen’s Park I remain unbeaten in Under-12 division
QUEEN’S PARK I remained unbeaten in the North Zone Under-12 division, as sixth round action in the Republic Bank National Youth Football League took place yesterday.
At the Queen’s Park Savannah, Queen’s Park I, the 2017 champions, earned a narrow 2-1 win over Laventille United.
Addae Paponette netted twice for the Parkites, in the 14 th and 50 th minutes, while Tyrese Manswell found the back of the net for Laventille.
Also yesterday, Queen’s Park I whipped Football Factory 5-2.
TT Maestros also registered a pair of victories – 5-1 over Empire and 3-1 over Elite, while Santa Cruz United took care of Elite by a 3-1 margin and Trendsetter II courtesy of a 2-0 scoreline.
In other Under-12 encounters, Empire FC hammered Rosary Boys 8-2, Trendsetter I trounced Queen’s Park II 7-0, Laventille United edged Trendsetter II 3-2 and North Coast blanked Step by Step Academy 5-0.
Other Results –
Under-14 Division – RSSR bt Harvard 1-0; TT Maestros bt Queen’s Park B 7-0; Trendsetter II bt Football Factory 4-0; Trendsetter I bt North Coast 6-0.
Under-16 Division – Trendsetter I bt Patna 12-0; Petit Valley bt RSSR 2-1; North Coast bt Laventille 3-0; Trendsetter II drew with Santa Cruz United 1-1.