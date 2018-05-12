Portillo Ramirez cops pair of ITF titles

Maria Portillo Ramirez (right) receives her plaque, as the singles champion, from TT Tennis Association president Hayden Mitchell at the National Racquet Centre, Tacarigua yesterday. PHOTO COURTESY TT TENNIS ASSOCIATION’S FACEBOOK PAGE

MARIA PORTILLO RAMIREZ copped a pair of titles, as the ITF Trinidad Women’s 15000 tournament ended yesterday at the National Racquet Centre, Tacarigua.

It was an all-Mexican affair between Portillo Ramirez and Andrea Villarreal, in the lone game of the day at Tacarigua.

In the end, it was the 19-year-old Portillo Ramirez who came out on top, courtesy of a 6-2, 6-2 result over the sixth-seeded Villarreal.

On Friday evening, Portillo Ramirez emerged victorious in the doubles final, as she teamed up with Emily Appleton of Great Britain to defeat United States’ Kariann Pierre-Louis and Bahamas’ Kerrie Cartwright, in a clash of the top two pairs.

The duo of Portillo Ramirez and Appleton prevailed 6-4, 6-3.