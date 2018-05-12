Portillo Ramirez cops pair of ITF titles
MARIA PORTILLO RAMIREZ copped a pair of titles, as the ITF Trinidad Women’s 15000 tournament ended yesterday at the National Racquet Centre, Tacarigua.
It was an all-Mexican affair between Portillo Ramirez and Andrea Villarreal, in the lone game of the day at Tacarigua.
In the end, it was the 19-year-old Portillo Ramirez who came out on top, courtesy of a 6-2, 6-2 result over the sixth-seeded Villarreal.
On Friday evening, Portillo Ramirez emerged victorious in the doubles final, as she teamed up with Emily Appleton of Great Britain to defeat United States’ Kariann Pierre-Louis and Bahamas’ Kerrie Cartwright, in a clash of the top two pairs.
The duo of Portillo Ramirez and Appleton prevailed 6-4, 6-3.