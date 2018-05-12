Fook, La Fond pedal to sprint gold

Pat Nelson, brandishing his gold medal, after winning the Masters 70-plus Flying 200m race on Friday. PHOTO COURTESY TT CYCLING FEDERATION’S FACEBOOK PAGE.

CYRIL FOOK and Harideva La Fond pedalled to victory, in the respective 60-64 and 65-69 age group sprint finals, as the National Masters Track Cycling Championships began at the National Cycling Centre, Couva, on Friday.

In the 60-64 sprint final, Fook, representing the club PSL, crossed the finish line in 13.039 seconds, followed by clubmate Desmond Roberts (13.163), Earl Gonzales of Madonna Wheelers (13.316) and Robin Samuel of Braves (13.927). La Fond, in the 65-69 decider, placed first, with Robert Farrell of Southampton,

Southclaine’s Godfrey Clyne and Rigtech Sonics’ Roy Daniel trailing.

The Masters Championships will conclude today at Couva.

Other Results –

Flying 200m –

Masters 70-plus: 1.Pat Nelson (Breakaway) 14.076 seconds; 2.Ronald Peters (Madonna) 14.426; 3.Joey Nunes (Hummingbird) 16.690.

Masters 50-54: 1.Rocky Hosein (Hummingbird) 11.857; 2.Sean Assam (Rigtech Sonics) 13.238.

Masters 40-44: 1.Richard Carvalho (Heatwave) 12.538; 2.Roger Malco (Raiders) 12.629.

Masters 45-49: 1.Marlon Joseph (Hummingbird) 12.931.

Masters 55-59: 1.Wayne Samuel (Hummingbird) 12.841; 2.Martin Wharwood (Hummingbird) 13.057.