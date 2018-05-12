East, Central earn second straight wins

South East players celebrate their team-mate Daniel St Clair’s (#07) dismissal of North’s Joshua Da Silva (right) during the TTCB Inter Zone Seniors 50 Overs match yesterday between North and South East at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba.

EAST AND Central Zones registered their second straight wins yesterday, as the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) National Inter-Zone 50-over tournament continued.

In Group B action, East thrashed North East by 125 runs while Central spanked South West by nine wickets, under the Duckworth/Lewis method.

Both East and Central are assured of places in the semi-final round, which will be contested next weekend.

East and Central will feature in a top-of-the-table clash today at Gilbert Park in California while North East will square off against South West at the Inshan Ali Park, Preysal.

In Group A, the star-studded North team were humbled by 78 runs against South East while South cruised past Tobago by eight wickets.

North, South East and South all have one victory apiece, after two matches, while Tobago were beaten in their two fixtures thus far.

Today, North will face off against South at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, while Tobago will tackle South East at the National Cricket Centre, Balmain, Couva.

Results

At Brian Lara Academy: SOUTH EAST 285/8 (50 overs) – Adrian Cooper 58, Al Small 52, Stephen Katwaroo 49, Cephas Cooper 49; Daron Cruickshank 3/47, Khary Pierre 2/34, Tion Webster 2/38 vs NORTH 207 (40.5 overs) – Akeal Hosein 52 not out, Darren Bravo 44, D Cruickshank 32; Kerwyn Sirju 5/49, Daniel St Clair 2/25, Shaaron Lewis 2/25. South East won by 78 runs.

At Munroe Road, Cunupia: EAST 201/8 (50 overs) – Jeremy Solozano 61; Stephen Sooklal 3/30, Marlon Richards 2/28, Yannic Cariah 2/38 vs NORTH EAST 76 (25.2 overs) – M Richards 38; Uthman Muhammad 4/25, Aaron Mairam 4/31. East won by 125 runs.

At Inshan Ali Park, Preysal: TOBAGO 82 (31.3 overs) – Kelon Lynch 21; Farrel Jugmohan 3/22, Jon-Russ Jaggesar 2/10 vs SOUTH 85/2 (22.4 overs) – Marcelle Jones 46 not out. South won by eight wickets.

At Wilson Road, Penal: SOUTH WEST 155 (42.5 overs) – Sean Siloch 34, Gabriel Blackman 25, Freddy Pestano 20; Imran Khan 4/17, Kissoondath Magram 3/39 vs CENTRAL 112/1 (16.1 overs) – Kjorn Ottley 43 not out, Mark Deyal 40 not out, Kamil Pooran 20. Central’s target was reduced to 112 in 36 overs due to rain; Central won by nine wickets.