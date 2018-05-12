Capleton on rape charge Reggae star may miss TT concert

Reggae star Capleton is due to appear in a Jamaica court on a rape charge tomorrow.

JAMAICAN reggae artiste Capleton, whose name is Clifton Bailey, was arrested and charged for rape by Jamaican police on Friday.

Capleton, 51, is scheduled to perform in Trinidad at a reggae concert called Inferno at the Jean Pierre Complex, Port of Spain on June 9.

According to Jamaican newspaper, the Gleaner, the woman made a report on May 2 that the artiste had hired her to groom his hair while he was at a hotel in the New Kingston area.

The incident allegedly took place on April 28. The woman said Capleton held her down and forcibly had sexual intercourse with her.

The same day she reported the incident to police, Capleton and his attorney went to the Half Way Tree police station to report that she was trying to extort money from him.

The rape claim is being investigated by the Centre for Investigation Sexual Offence and Child Abuse while police are handling Capleton’s report.

A report from Jamaica’s Constabulary Force said Capleton had been interviewed in the presence of his lawyer before the charge was laid.

He is due to appear in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court tomorrow.

Jamaica’s Loop News reported that Capleton’s attorney, Christopher Townsend said there is a dual investigation being done by police as the woman who made the report is being investigated for extortion.

Townsend said he is confident his client will be exonerated.

He said if the justice system works as it is supposed to, Capleton ought to be freed.

“I do believe that all of Jamaica should be concerned; justice is in jeopardy.

It shows that there is a lack of control, and a clear fault in the decision-making process... one arm of the force is doing something and another arm is doing something,” Townsend added.

He said Capleton should have been granted station bail but that was not done. He said the system has failed Capleton so far.

The company managing Inferno, Etcetera, sent out a release yesterday guaranteeing local fans that if Capleton is unable to perform in the concert, an alternative act will be added.

He was scheduled to perform alongside Busy Signal, Sizzla Kalonji and Barrington Levy, all heavyweights in the reggae industry. The release says the event will go on as planned although Capleton has been arrested.

The company said it is ready to deliver an alternative high calibre artiste depending on the outcome of Capleton’s court appearance tomorrow.

If he unable to perform, the company is guaranteeing his fans full refunds.

Ticket holders and fans can check out Etcetera’s Instagram account @infernoconcerttt.