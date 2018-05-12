Archbishop Marrain laid to rest
Spiritual Baptist leaders, members of the faith and the police fraternity celebrated the life of Archbishop Amilius Marrain, leader of the Triune Shouters Baptist Incorporated, during his funeral at Pleasantville Community Centre, in south Trinidad, on May 8.
Marrain, a retired police senior superintendent and pilot died on May 1, the day after his 87th birthday.
He was a founding member and ecclesiastical leader of the Triune, and Deputy Patriarch of the National Congress of Incorporated Spiritual Baptist Organisations of TT.
Inter Religious Organisation president Episkopus Archbishop Barbara Gray-Burke was among the mourners at the service which included a police guard of honour.