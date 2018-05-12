Breaking
Sunday 13 May 2018
Archbishop Marrain laid to rest

A relative consoles Lucille Marrain, widow of Archbishop Amilius Marrain, alongside family members during his funeral at Pleasantville Community Centre, Pleasantville on May 8. Marrain was the leader of the Triune Shouters Baptist Incorporated and a retired policeman. PHOTOS BY VASHTI SINGH

Spiritual Baptist leaders, members of the faith and the police fraternity celebrated the life of Archbishop Amilius Marrain, leader of the Triune Shouters Baptist Incorporated, during his funeral at Pleasantville Community Centre, in south Trinidad, on May 8.

Marrain, a retired police senior superintendent and pilot died on May 1, the day after his 87th birthday.

Acting Assistant Commissioner of Police Sasenarine Mahabir presents a photograph of Archbishop Amilius Marrain as a police recruit to his son Bobby Marrain during the late Shouter Baptist leader’s funeral at the Pleasantville Community Centre.

He was a founding member and ecclesiastical leader of the Triune, and Deputy Patriarch of the National Congress of Incorporated Spiritual Baptist Organisations of TT.

Inter Religious Organisation president Episkopus Archbishop Barbara Gray-Burke was among the mourners at the service which included a police guard of honour.

 

