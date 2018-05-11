Woman shot dead in own home

HOURS after dropping a relative home in San Juan, Melanie Jones entered her house in Petit Valley and was shot dead by an unknown assailant.

Jones, 29, arrived at her Sparrow Drive, Simeon Road home at around 10.30 pm on Thursday. At around 1.30 am, neighbours heard a single gunshot coming from her house and on investigating, found the front door open and Jones’ body on the floor of a bedroom.

At the Forensic Science Centre (FSC) in St James yesterday, a relative claimed Jones was the victim of constant bullying by a close male relative since her mother’s death by cancer last November. According to the relative, the man at one time lived at Jones’ home but was told to find new accommodation. He grew upset and began intimidating Jones and her relatives.

“I used to visit her home every now and again. I remember one time when I was there and speaking with Melanie in the living room, I saw him come from a bedroom holding a pistol and going about business as usual. I took it to mean that he was trying to intimidate us. He wanted her out of that house,” said the relative who asked not to be identified.

The relative said she was not convinced that robbery was a motive for Jones’ murder saying while her gold chain and ring were taken, the killer did not take her brand new Samsung Galaxy smart phone or her car, the keys for which were on a night stand. Up to press time, her killer remained at large.

In an unrelated incident on Thursday afternoon, 28-year-old Patrick John aka “Ratty” was shot dead while lying on a hammock outside his Barataria home. According to reports, at around 12.45 pm, John was approached by a gunman and shot seven times, including once at the side of his head. The gunman then ran off.

Speaking at the FSC, relatives admitted that John has led a troubled life and was often described as a “pest” in the area. They claimed he tried to change his lifestyle recently. His killer also remains at large. Up to press time, the murder toll for the year stood at 198.