Two dead, one wounded in overnight shootings

A 42-year-old Carenage man is receiving treatment for a gunshot wound received while waiting for an acqaintance along a street in Port of Spain last night.

According to reports, the man was standing along the roadway on Sea View Hill, Port of Spain at around 11 pm last night when he was approached by two men. One of the men shot him in his left thigh before escaping.

In a separate incident a 29-year Petit Valley woman was shot and killed just as she returned home from work at around 10.30 pm last night. Sources revealed that Melanie Jones, of Lot 5 Second Street Sparrow Drive, Simeon Road, Petit Valley was seen entering her home. At around 2 am this morning, neighbours reported hearing a single gunshot. Upon investigating they found Jones on the ground of her bedroom with a bullet wound to left side of the head. One spent shell found on the scene.

In another incident in Malick, Barataria 27-year-old Patrick John aka Ratty was shot and killed while resting on a hammock outside his home at around 12.35 pm yesterday, sources said. John was reportedly confronted by a man who shot him several times as he lay on the hammock, one of the shots hit him in the left side of his head. John was taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital by a neighbour but succumbed to injuries while being treated. Officers confirmed that John was known to the police for prior offenses.