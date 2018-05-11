T&TEC’s visit shocks Marsha

Marsha Joseph and her husband Devanand Mohammed in front of their humble home in Tabaquite.

ALTHOUGH T&TEC is willing to assist poverty stricken mother of seven Marsha Joseph who is blind in one eye, they cannot do so. Unfortunately, officials said Joseph’s wooden dilapidated house along the Brasso Main Road in Tabaquite, if supplied with electricity in its current state, could pose a health hazard.

However in order for the family to acquire an electricity supply, a new structure must be built. Last week, T&TEC officials visited the family after Joseph made a desperate plea for help to save her sight a week prior. T&TEC visited the family last week hopes of making steps to provide electricity for the family.

But after inspecting the wooden and galvanised, one-bedroom structure they told Joseph such hopes could not materialise. Joseph, 38, her husband Devanand Mohammed, 40, and four of her children have been living in the house without electricity for the past 17 years. As the house is not wired for electricity, the family must use candles at night.

Joseph thanked officials from T&TEC for visiting her and offering to help. “I was so shocked when I saw T&TEC outside my house.

I didn’t even think I would have even gotten a visit from T&TEC. I was so happy I could not stop thanking them for showing up,” Joseph said. She said but after they assessed the house they broke the news to her.

“They said even if the structure is wired, it would not pass inspection and it is a hazard to supply electricity because of the state of the house. They said the only way they could supply electricity is if a structure is fit for so,” Joseph said. “My eyes filled with tears because I know I can’t afford better,”she said.

Joseph who is already blind in the left eye, made a public plea to save the vision in her left eye which is badly affected with cataract. Doctors at the San Fernando General Hospital have responded to the mother’s plea. She has been assessed and is expected to return to the hospital on Monday where an ultrasound would be performed on her left eye, before a date is scheduled for surgery.