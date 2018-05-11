TT Cause president: LGBT plot to litigate the church

Supporters of TT Cause, which has called for the retention of buggery legislation, march in Port of Spain yesterday.

Bishop Dr Victor Gill, president of the group TT Cause which has been advocating for the retention of buggery legislation, claimed there was an LGBT agenda to litigate churches.

He was speaking yesterday as scores of supporters turned up for a march from the Parliament building in Port of Spain to Woodford Square.

"When you talk about equal opportunity it means they can demand on us, contrary to our religious convictions, what they want. And this will create problems for us."

He pointed to the United States case of Melissa and Aaron Clyne who were ordered to pay US $135,000 for declining to bake a cake for a gay couple's wedding.

"What they want to do to us is what they did to Melissa and Aaron Clyne: litigate the church, drain our bank accounts and take us down. But we are not going to go down."

President of LGBT+ lobby group CAISO Colin Robinson said in a telephone interview that no LGBT individual or organisation has sued the church.

"And I do not know where that fear comes from. The fear mongering has to stop. The dishonesty has the stop."

He again called on them to release the results of Nigel Henry poll on buggery and have a public conversation on it.

On May 27 the group is having a mass rally together with Jamaicans and other Caribbean representatives.

TT Cause had been calling for the retention of the buggery law prior to the ruling in the case of Jason Jones – a Trinidad-born openly gay man – who had asked the High Court to determine whether the State had the constitutional authority to criminalise sexual relations between consenting adults of the same sex. In April Justice Devindra Rampersad had ruled the sodomy law was unconstitutional and Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi has indicated the State's intention to appeal the ruling. Rampersad had also invited written submissions on the issue of striking down the sections which will be ventilated in court on July 4.