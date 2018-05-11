Teenager found hanging

AN 18-year-old Arouca teenager was found hanging in the bedroom of her home on Thursday morning. Selena Ali of Thavenot Street, Arouca was last seen alive by relatives around 8 am on Thursday.

Reports revealed that her brother-in-law Ryan Ali went in search of the teenager and when he made a check he found her hanging from a ventilation block inside her bedroom.

Ali alerted Arouca police and a district medical officer went to the scene and ordered the removal of the body to the Forensic Science Centre.

Relatives said that Ali had complained about problems she was having in a relationship and had threatened to end her life but was coaxed into not doing so by worried relatives. The young woman is believed to have had an argument with someone late Wednesday night and this may have prompted her action. Investigations are continuing.