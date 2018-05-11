Psychiatric doctor dies in apparent suicide

Peter Pedro

A DOCTOR assigned to the St Ann's Psychiatric Hospital in Port of Spain was found dead at his Ramkhalawan Trace, Cunupia home yesterday evening.

According to officers of the Central Division, neighbours of Dr Peter Pedro reported hearing a gunshot last night and upon investigating discovered his body with a gunshot wound to the head in his bedroom where several empty bottles of alcohol were strewn on the floor.

Newsday understands Pedro worked in sector 3B at the hospital and was required to attend clinic once a month at the Sangre Grande District Hospital. Contacted for comment, one of Pedro's colleagues Dr Dominic Nwokolo said the doctor did not exhibit any signs of depression.