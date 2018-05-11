Possible exemptions

FINANCE Minister Colm Imbert said he will be looking at all the people who will be exempt from paying property tax, including recipients of the disability grant and people on the borderline in terms of income, and will return with an amendment. He made the commitment yesterday during the committee stage on The Property Tax (Amendment) Bill in Parliament. Opposition Senator Wade Mark said the Opposition did not agree with citizens over 60 and 65 paying the onerous tax and called for an exemption of any payment of property tax at a rate of three per cent. Independent Senator Dhanayshar Mahabir also suggested people in receipt of a pension of less than $5,000 would be exempt.

“The point is worthy of consideration,” Imbert responded. Imbert said he would look at all people who should be exempt from property tax and bring an amendment before the end of the third session.

Mark had also suggested a reduction of the period in which the State had to repay citizens for an overpayment from 60 days to 15 days. Imbert responded that the period for underpayment was 30 days and suggested 30 days as well for overpayments. Imbert’s suggestion was agreed to and the bill was amended.