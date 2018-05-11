Mother’s Day appetiser feast

HAPPY Mother’s Day to all those fabulous moms everywhere, we should be celebrated every day in my opinion! If you are planning a special surprise for your mom tomorrow, why not try an appetiser and hors d’oeuvre party. These snack- like delights are easy to prepare, easy on your pocketbook and are all made with local ingredients. Happy Cooking!

Bene crusted shrimp balls

1 lb shrimp, peeled and de-veined

2 tbs cornstarch

1 tbs soy sauce

2 tbs minced chives

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 one-inch piece of ginger

salt and pepper to taste

1/2 tsp sesame oil

1/2 cup water chestnuts

1/2 cup flour

1/2 cup sesame seeds

1/2 tsp white pepper

1 egg

Coconut oil for deep frying

In a food processor combine all shrimp, cornstarch, soy sauce, chives, garlic, ginger, salt, pepper, and sesame oil. Process to a smooth texture, add chestnuts and process only until chopped. Taste mixture and adjust seasonings. Form the shrimp into one-inch balls, dredge in flour, then egg then bene seeds, deep fry until golden.

Makes about 15 to 20

Serve with plum sauce.

Crispy cornmeal and chilli coated wings with coriander dip

3 lb chicken wings (about 20 wings)

2 tbs ground chives

1 tbs minced garlic

1 tbs olive oil

1 cup flour

1 cup yellow cornmeal

1 tbs ground, roasted cumin/geera

1 tsp salt

2 tsp black pepper

2 tsp chili powder

2 eggs

Coriander dip

1 1/2 cups sour cream

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1 cup chopped fresh coriander or chadon beni

1/2 cup chopped chives

1 hot pepper, seeded and chopped

salt to taste

Preheat oven to 375. Discard wing tips and divide wings into 2 parts. Pat dry with paper towels. Combine ground chives with garlic and olive oil, rub mixture over wings.

In a flat dish combine flour withcornmeal, cumin, salt, pepper and chilli powder. Beat eggs in another flat dish. Dip wings first into flour mixture, then dip into beaten eggs, then re-dip into flour mixture. Place on an oiled baking sheet, and bake wings for 20 minutes, turn and continue baking for 30 minutes. Combine all the ingredients for the dip.

Serve wings on platter with dip.

Makes about 40 pieces