Ministry gets legal advice on SBA grading

Education Minister Anthony Garcia.

Education Minister Anthony Garcia said the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association (TTUTA) advise that teachers not grade School-Based Assessments (SBAs) was not based on remuneration, but because there was an absence of a standardised policy document.

Garcia was speaking during a news conference yesterday at the ministry's head office, St Vincent Street, Port of Spain.

Garcia met with key stakeholders yesterday morning including the National Parent Teacher Association (NPTA) and the National Primary Schools' Principals Association.

He said he was concerned about this suggestion from TTUTA, saying they needed to have further discussions to resolve the issue.

Garcia said as Education Minister, he has sought legal advice and was given an opinon by the attorney, which he would present to the Attorney General and the Chief Personnel Officer on Monday.