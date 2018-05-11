Malick man killed in shootout with police

An unidentified man was killed during an exchange of gunfire with officers of the North Eastern Division Task Force (NEDTF) this morning, sources revealed.

According to sources, officers of the NEDTF were on patrol in the Malick area of Barataria at around 11 am this morning when they were fired upon by a group of men perched in the hills. The officers took cover before returning fire, causing the men to disperse.

The officers reportedly gave chase and confronted one of the shooters who fired at the officers. Officers returned fire hitting the man several times severely wounding him.

The man identified only as ''Indian'', was taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Senior officers confirmed there have been an increase in police patrols following the death of Patrick John aka "Ratty" on Thursday.

**Just In**