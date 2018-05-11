Le Hunte: Preserve TT’s resources

EMA Managing Director Hayden Romano, Central Bank Governor Dr. Alvin Hilare and Minister of Public Utilities Robert Le Hunte, view recycle bins at the launch of the WRAP logo, Central Bank, Port of Spain. PHOTO:ANGELO M. MARCELLE

TT’s rich biological resources are of great importance to all sectors of the country and play a critical role in the socio-economic development of the nation said Public Utilities Minister Robert Le Hunte.

Le Hunte was speaking at the launch of the Workplace Waste Reduction and Recycling Programme held at the Central Bank Auditorium today.

He called on citizens to adhere to the call of conserving all of TT’s resources.

“From the food we eat, to the air we breathe, all aspects of our daily lives are supported by the eco-systems around us, and these resources are the basis on which all other sectors depend. Our vision 2030 National Development Strategy also speaks to the creation of a comprehensive waste and pollution management system.

“As citizens, I am sure we have all witnessed some of the devastating effects on our environment caused by the improper disposal of waste. Among some of those negative consequences are flooding as a result of clogged waterways, infestation of vermin, vector-borne diseases, and other health-related impacts,’ he said.