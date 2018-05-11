Inter Zone tournament continues today
NORTH Zone, big winners over Tobago last Sunday when the Senior Inter-Zone cricket tournament bowled off, will be aiming to maintain their unbeaten record when second and third round matches get underway this weekend.
Today, North will play South East at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba from 10 am and will start as favourites.
South East will be in action for the first time as their opening round match against South at Sancho Recreation Ground was rained out last Sunday.
South meanwhile, will be looking to get their campaign off to a good start against Tobago at Preysal.
Tomorrow, North will clash with South at Tarouba in an effort to rekindle memories of classic encounters in the past.
Central and East zones, who also both won last weekend will be in action on Saturday, coming up against South West and North East respectively.
FIXTURES
Today
Group A
South vs Tobago, Preysal
North vs South East, Brian Lara Cricket Academy (BLCA)
Group B
East vs North East, Munroe Road
Central vs South West, Wilson Road
Tomorrow
Group A
Tobago vs South East, National Cricket Centre
North vs South, BLCA
Group B
North East vs South West, Preysal
East vs Central, Gilbert Park