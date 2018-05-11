Inter Zone tournament continues today

Acting director of sport at the Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs Patrice Charles meets Central Zone captain Denesh Ramdin.

NORTH Zone, big winners over Tobago last Sunday when the Senior Inter-Zone cricket tournament bowled off, will be aiming to maintain their unbeaten record when second and third round matches get underway this weekend.

Today, North will play South East at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba from 10 am and will start as favourites.

South East will be in action for the first time as their opening round match against South at Sancho Recreation Ground was rained out last Sunday.

South meanwhile, will be looking to get their campaign off to a good start against Tobago at Preysal.

Tomorrow, North will clash with South at Tarouba in an effort to rekindle memories of classic encounters in the past.

Central and East zones, who also both won last weekend will be in action on Saturday, coming up against South West and North East respectively.

FIXTURES

Today

Group A

South vs Tobago, Preysal

North vs South East, Brian Lara Cricket Academy (BLCA)

Group B

East vs North East, Munroe Road

Central vs South West, Wilson Road

Tomorrow

Group A

Tobago vs South East, National Cricket Centre

North vs South, BLCA

Group B

North East vs South West, Preysal

East vs Central, Gilbert Park