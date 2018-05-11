House passes Mid-Year Review

TAKE DAT!:Mirthful government MPs, from right, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, Attorney General Faris Al Rawi, Finance Minister Colm Imbert and Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh poke fun at the Opposition yesterday in Parliament.

THE Mid-Year Review was passed in the House of Representatives at 1.39 am today, after 15 hours of debate which began at 10 am on Thursday. In concluding the debate, Finance Minister Colm Imbert said the fact the economy has turned around in the middle of Government's five-year term, has the Opposition United National Congress (UNC), "deadly scared."

With two more budgets and two mid-year reviews to be presented before general elections in 2020, Imbert said the UNC is seeing its chance of winning back government becoming slimmer.

"Bring Limacol and Panadol for them," he quipped to the amusement of Government MPs.

Imbert said the UNC and other commentators are part of a group of "people in this country who just talk out of the hat" without any facts or figures.