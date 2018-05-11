FORGIVE THEM FATHER Priest hits social media jokes on police shootout

FINAL JOURNEY: Policemen carry the casket of Sgt Darryl Honore at the end of his funeral yesterday in Chaguanas. PHOTO BY AZLAN MOHAMMED

A PRIEST said yesterday that social media users made fun and jokes and trivialised the shootout between Sgt Darryl Junior Honore and another policeman. Fr Derek Anton of St Phillip and St James RC Church in Chaguanas, said some of the comments were insensitive and insulting.

“Forgive them and ask God to forgive them. It is a time for forgiveness and healing. This is necessary because it is the only way Honore’s family can get healing. To forgive is a very godly act. Maybe we failed Darryl and others in this situation,” Anton said. He was officiating at Honore’s funeral.

Also called “Tallman” and “the Emperor,” Honore died on Sunday at Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mt Hope, four days after the shootout at Grand Bazaar in Valsayn which stemmed from an apparent love triangle. The other policeman, Cpl Darnell Melville, was injured but survived.

“Leave the judging up to the Lord,” Anton told the packed congregation. “We cannot judge people because we do not know what is in their hearts. Do not judge anyone. It is time to forgive all those directly and indirectly connected with this situation.” Colleagues and friends extended condolences to the family and referred to Honore as a good cop, an honest man and a person who went by the book.

The priest said that in a sense, people were saying the incident was an aberration in Honore’s life. “An aberration is something that is not the norm, something that is not expected and something that is against morality. Unfortunately, we live in a world that seeks to normalise aberration. The world today seeks to normalise what is wrong, immoral and what is not good,” Anton said.

During the service, Honore’s parents Joseph an attorney, and Sandra, sat next to each other. Nearby were his siblings Dion and Duane. Dion delivered remarks and called on mourners to smile. He reminisced that Honore was soft-hearted and somewhat like a big teddy bear. Honore, he said, took care of everyone and had a carefree attitude.

Referring to the shooting incident, Dion said: “It is unfortunate that he went through a situation like this, knowing the type of person he was. The beauty in this is that he has gone to meet his maker. We will miss yow yow,” he said, using one of Honore’s favourite expressions. “Sometimes good people make bad choices. It does not mean they are bad; simply, they are human. We ask that he not be remembered for his last action.”

He ended his remarks by calling on mourners to join him in repeating Honore’s favourite expression – “yow yow.” Head of Central Division Snr Supt Inraj Balram recalled speaking to Honore earlier in the day of the shooting. At that time Honore was very calm, cool and collected. He recalled fond memories of Honore, who joined the service in 1995, and was a member of the High-Performance Team.

Honore was always efficient, punctual and willing to go the extra mile, Balram said. He extended condolences on behalf of the commissioner and fellow police. “Mr Emperor, he is in a better place now. We own nothing in life. Nothing belongs to us: my land, my family, my money, my job, my wife, my body. May God bless his soul,” Balram said. Honore received full military rites. His body was taken to the Boothill/Chaguanas Public Cemetery for burial.