Critics slam Finance Minister

Finance Minister Colm Imbert

UWI economist Dr Roger Hosein, former government minister Mariano Browne and economist Indera Sagewan-Alli all condemned Finance Minister Colm Imbert's attacks on their credibility.

Imbert made his claims against them before the House of Representatives approved the Mid-Year Review around 1.39 am today.

The trio said they have each criticised both the People's National Movement and the United National Congress about the economy, when each of these political parties has been in government. They said Imbert should pay greater attention to the economy rather than criticising their commentary about it.