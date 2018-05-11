CJ addresses new lawyers

Chief Justice Ivor Archie.

IN his first public appearance since his return from a six-week vacation last week, Chief Justice Ivor Archie reminded new lawyers that the ability to practice in the local courts was not an entitlement, but a privilege extended to them.

Archie was speaking at an admission ceremony for new lawyers who were called to the Bar during a ceremony at the Convocation Hall, Hall of Justice, Knox Street, Port-of-Spain, yesterday.

“This privilege carries with it responsibilities. You represent a small group within whom the public places their trust, property and even at times their lives. You have a responsibility to be the best attorneys you can be.”

Archie returned to the country last Wednesday following the death of his mother Goulda Beache-Archie two weekends ago. Although he was not expected back out to work until Thursday, he immediately, upon his return, resumed duties.

Justice Maria Wilson, who also provided the new lawyers with advice, urged them to consider applying for a job at the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Wilson, a former prosecutor at International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands, addressed the issue of crime, telling them crime affected everyone, even if they were not victims themselves.

“Everyone of you are patently aware that there is a backlog of criminal cases to heard and case ought to be dealt with expeditiously, but what can you do about the situation?

“The criminal justice system is not just made up of judges and magistrates. There are many individuals and entities that impact on the criminal justice system.”

She also said there were insufficient prosecutors at the DPP's Office and at the criminal bar.

“Sign up to be on the panel of attorneys who do legal aid. Decide to a certain number of cases pro bono. Support the abolition of preliminary inquiries. In my view preliminary inquiries contribute to delays in triable matters.

“Advocate for more personnel to be hired for the Forensic Science Centre. Be an advocate for judge and jury trials. Advocate for a change in the system to ensure prisoners arrive on time. These are just some of the ways that you can be part of the solution.”

“I would like to challenge you to give more of yourself. I believe over and above your work as lawyers you can be pivotal in effecting change in society. I say this because you are bright, young and your minds are fresh. You are not jaded by years of practice.”

Close to 100 lawyers were called to the bar yesterday, among them former president at Petrotrin. Khalid Hassanali.