Chopped mom discharged from hospital

THE woman who was allegedly chopped by her 15-year-old son was discharged from the San Fernando General Hospital on Monday. However, she has not returned to her home at Butler Village, Carapichaima, where she was found found semi-conscious by her husband, and bleeding on April 19.

A relative said the woman has returned to her parents’ home and is yet to be reunited with her son, who is also staying at an unknown location. After a week in police custody, the young man was released on instructions from the Director of Public Prosecutions, Roger Gaspard, without being charged.

CEO of the South West Regional Health Authority (SWRHA) Gail Meade-Miller confirmed the discharged of the woman, whose hand was almost severed in the attack. The SWRHA has also launched an investigation into how photographs of the woman being treated at the SFGH were leaked to social media.

Her son’s photo was also circulated and drew condemnation from both the Children’s Authority and RC Archbishop Jason Gordon. Yesterday, Miller-Meade said the investigation into the leak of the photos is ongoing, “But we have not reached anywhere as yet.” She said the SWRHA has engaged the services of the hospital security and the police Cyber Crime Unit.

“We do not have the expertise to deal with cybercrime,” she said. The woman, who is a nurse, will continue to be treated at the out-patient clinic, which will monitor and assess her progress, she said.