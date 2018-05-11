Boy, 15, dies of stroke Parents accuse P/Fortin hospital staff of negligence

DEAD: Zion Rennie

A POINT Fortin couple is accusing staff at the Point Fortin hospital of negligence after their 15-year-old son died on Wednesday night after complaining of excruciating pain to his left hand and left leg.

Zion Rennie, a form three student of the Point Fortin East Secondary School, was taken to the hospital after he complained about the pain two weeks ago. The parents are alleging that he was never examined by doctors or nurses, but was given two injections for the pain. Zion was later given a prescription for Panadol and sent home.

After being discharged that evening, his condition worsened. His parents then took him to the San Fernando General Hospital and doctors told them Zion was having a stroke.

At the family’s Egypt Village home yesterday, Shelly Ann James-Melville and Lenny Rennie told Newsday if doctors at the Point Fortin hospital had examined their son, who is also a sickle-cell patient, they would have realised that he was having a stroke. “They didn’t even check my baby’s vitals, pressure or nothing like that,“ James-Melville said.

“I kept telling them something was wrong because of how he was crying out in pain.”

She said doctors at the San Fernando hospital tried desperately to save her son’s life, but it was too late. For nearly two weeks, Zion remained at the intensive care unit fighting for his life. He died at 8.08pm on Wednesday.

Rennie, who sat comforting his wife, called on Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh to intervene. “Because of their negligence, my son is dead and this could happen to someone else. An investigation must be done. There must be answers to what happened and why my son, who was having a stroke, was sent home with a Panadol prescription.”

Zion was his parents’ youngest child and was described as an aspiring footballer and outstanding student.

When Newsday contacted San Fernando hospital medical director Dr Pravin Ramoutar, he said an investigation would be launched into the matter immediately.