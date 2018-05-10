Warao teen still asking for "husband"

Photo: Jeff Mayers.

The 13-year-old Warao girl whom police rescued from a house at Penal Rock Road on the eve of Good Friday yesterday remained in the care of the Children’s Authority at a safe house owned by the Living Water Community.

She will remain in the care of the Children’s Authority pending advice from the Immigration Authority.

Sources say the teenager never gave any useful information to the Child Protection Unit, who interviewed her several times hoping to get information about the man who brought her to this country by boat.

Initially she told police through an interpreter that her parents gave consent to a 24-year-old Trinidad man to marry her under Warao tribal rites. She refused to say whether her marriage was consummated or to say where her "husband" was.

Sources said she continues to insist that she is a married woman and wants to be reunited with him.