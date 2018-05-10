Unlucky day for Leacock at ITF tourney

TT’s Yolande Leacock plays a shot against South Africa’s Warona Mdlulwa in the ITF Trinidad Women’s 15000 tournament at the National Racquet Centre, Tacarigua on Wednesday.

IT WAS an unlucky day for TT’s Yolande Leacock at the National Racquet Centre, Tacarigua yesterday, as the ITF Trinidad Women’s 15000 continued.

Leacock was the lone TT player remaining up to yesterday, in both the singles and doubles categories.

In the quarter-finals of the singles section, Leacock was sent packing by the United States’ Gail Brodsky 6-2, 6-1.

Later in the day, the duo of Leacock and US’ Alexandra Riley were knocked out in the semi-finals of the doubles category.

Leacock and Riley fell to the tandem of US’ Kariann Pierre-Louis and Bahamas’ Kerrie Cartwright 6-2, 6-0.

There was a huge upset in the singles quarter-finals as top seed Emily Appleton of Great Britain was sent packing by Maria Portillo Ramirez of Mexico. The Central American prevailed 6-4, 6-4 to move into the semis.

Another Mexican, Andrea Villarreal, is the only seeded player in the last four. The sixth seed eliminated second-ranked Kirsten-Andrea Weedon of Guatemala 6-2, 6-3.

Csilla Fodor of Vietnam cruised past fourth-seeded Akilah James of the US 6-1, 6-2.

There was another doubles semi-final encounter yesterday, with the pair of Appleton and Portillo Ramirez rallying from a set down to defeat Villarreal and Weedon 4-6, 6-3, 10-8.

Today’s fixtures –

Singles semi-finals (starting at 1 pm): Maria Portillo Ramirez (Mexico) vs Csilla Fodor (Vietnam); Gail Brodsky (US) vs Andrea Villarreal (Mexico).

Doubles final (starting at 5.30 pm): Emily Appleton (Great Britain)/Maria Portillo Ramirez (Mexico) vs Kerrie Cartwright (Bahamas)/Kariann Pierre-Louis (US).