San Fernando ASJA in Victoria District semis

SAN Fernando ASJA booked a place in the Victoria District semi-finals, after an eight-wicket win over Rochard Douglas Presbyterian, as action continued in the Boys and Girls Inter-School Competition in the Atlantic National Primary Schools Cricket League,

In a match reduced to 12 overs a side due to heavy showers, Rochard Douglas took first strike and made 74 all out in 15 overs.

Top scoring for Rochard Douglas Presbyterian was Reyad Khan with 14 runs. Leading the bowling for San Fernando ASJA was Rodney Khan who conceded nine runs and snatched two wickets in his three overs. He was closely supported by skipper Reyad Mohammed who conceded 12 runs from his three overs, also taking three wickets.

San Fernando ASJA then went about chasing the target. After a slow but solid start, they accelerated and in the end secured an eight-wicket victory. After eight overs, all they could muster was 36 runs but they had wickets in hand and this proved to be the key.

Reyad Mohammed and Ajay Rampath punished the spin bowlers of Rochard Douglas Pres to get to their target of 75 runs in 11.3 overs, losing just two wickets. Mohammed top scored for San Fernando ASJA with 21 runs. Leading the bowling for Rochard Douglas Pres was Timothy Chance who conceded 11 runs in his three overs and taking one wicket. He was ably supported by Oshan Gobin who conceded 13 runs from his three overs while also taking one wicket. San Fernando ASJA move on to the Victoria semi-finals next week.

Games will continue in the Boys and Girls Inter-School Competition until May 19. The leading schools will then advance to the National Play-Offs, which will run from May 21 until May 29. The top scoring schools will then advance to the Quarter-Finals, which are carded to begin on June 5.

Summarised Scores: Rochard Douglas Pres 74 all out (Reyad Khan 14, Reyad Mohammed 3/12) vs San Fernando ASJA 75/2 (11.3ovs) (Reyad Mohammed 21). San Fernando ASJA won by eight wickets.