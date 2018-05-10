Rambharat optimistic: Mid-year review to relieve farmers

Minister of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries Clarence Rambharat, left, receives a book from UWI Campus Principal Professor Brian Copeland during a Food and Nutrition Security Symposium at the UWI Inn and Conference Centre this morning.

Help is on the way to farmers whose crops were destroyed in the aftermath of Hurricane Bret and flooding last October, in the form of cash reimbursements, according to Minister of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries Clarence Rambharat yesterday as he revealed a $38 million allocation to his ministry for the mid-year review.

Speaking with Newsday at a symposium on Food and Nutrition Security at the University of the West Indies' (UWI) St Augustine Campus this morning, Rambharat said an estimated $7 million from this allocation will be made available to farmers.

He said this was specifically for flood damage and expressed optimism that the allocation will go a long way towards stimulating agricultural production and providing much-needed relief to farmers.