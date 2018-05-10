Police arrest 3 after ATM break in attempt

Three men, two from Morvant and one from Beetham Estate were arrested following a high-speed chase along the Paria Main Road, Toco during the early hours on Wednesday following an attempted break-in of an ATM machine.

The three suspects ages 26, 30 and 32 were taken to the Toco police station where they were questioned by Head of the Port-of-Spain CID Acting Senior Supt Ajith Persad and Constables Elllies and Lewis.

Acting Senior Supt Persad has been assigned to assist other divisions with respect to break-ins and robberies at banks throughout the country.