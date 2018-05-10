PM not worried about Galleons Passage

The Galleons Passage

THE Prime Minister today declared, "I am not one of the prime ministers of TT who go abroad and see a boat and say, 'I want one of that.'"

Dr Keith Rowley made this declaration as he dismissed claims from Opposition MPs that Government was trying to buy a cargo vessel for the domestic seabridge. Speaking in the House of Representatives, Rowley said people who are not in the know and general mischiefmakers are "confusing cargo vessels with passenger ferries."

A statement issued by the Office of the Prime Minister on Tuesday said Rowley and his delegation will look at the "possibility of purchasing ferries for the sea bridge between TT" on a working visit to Australia later this month.

After underscoring that point, Rowley reminded MPs that the Australian companies Austal and Incat build passenger ferries. He said any reference to Australia is specifically directed towards Government exploring the possibility of buying passenger ferries.

On reports that the Galleons Passage developed a faulty water pump when it arrived in Mexico, Rowley said, "I am particularly happy that the only issue that the boat might have after 6,000 miles is a water pump."

Later in the sitting, Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan said the pump wais being repaired.

"We shall be advised of the departure schedule from Mexico later today," Sinanan added.

Rowley said all things being equal, he was hoping the Galleons Passage could arrive by July. The vessel, he said, has been delayed by three to four weeks for various reasons. These included bad weather and delays in berthing at designated ports of arrival.

Saying the Galleons Passage has been undergoing routine maintenance along the way from China to Mexico, Rowley said it will travel to Cuba for additional improvements after it leaves Mexico.