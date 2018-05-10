PCA investigation continues

SHARLENE RAMPERSAD

THE Police Complaints Authority (PCA) is continuing its investigation into the police-involved killing of Colin Roopchand, 26, who was killed inside his Bel Air Extension, La Romaine home on April 3.

Police had gone to the house after a report of a domestic disturbance.

He was suffering from bipolar disorder and according to his mother, Pamela Roopchand, he was “acting out” because he needed his medication on the day he was killed.

Contacted earlier this week, an officer in the PCA’s communication unit told Newsday that according to the PCA Act, the authority cannot reveal any details of the investigation.

Pamela said she would not comment on the ongoing investigation other than to say she had not yet been interviewed by investigators about her son’s death.