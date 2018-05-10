NLR: All power does not lie with TTCB executive

NATIONAL League representatives (NLR) say if the Independent Review Committee report is implemented it will not take all the power away from affiliates of the board.

Concerns have been raised by affiliates of the TTCB that the executive of the local board will have all the say in the running of cricket when the IRC report is implemented.

On Wednesday, it was reported in the Newsday that Secondary Schools Cricket League president Surujdath Mahabir raised concerns that primary and secondary schools will have no say in cricket, while the Tobago Cricket Association are also worried that they won’t have much authority.

On Wednesday, a press release by the National League representatives refuted the claims by Mahabir that the board’s affiliates will lose all their power. The NLR includes former West Indies cricketers Dinanath Ramnarine and Daren Ganga.

The press release said, “It is simply not true, as he (Mahabir) claims, that secondary and primary schools were left out of the IRC’s proposed board structure and would have no say in cricket if the report were accepted.

The IRC report (point five of its recommendations for board members) clearly states: ‘One representative of youth cricket, this should preferably be a person aged 25 or under and a former player nominated by both the Primary Schools Cricket League and the Secondary Schools Cricket League.’”

The press release added primary schools and secondary schools would now be given more voting power.

“Further and more importantly the IRC has recommended that the Primary schools and Secondary schools be entitled to 16 votes as compared to the four they currently enjoy in the present TTCB constitution. With such a significant increase the primary and secondary school organisations are given a much greater say in the governance of TT’s cricket.

“We would like to believe that Mr Mahabir’s criticism is unrelated to the fact that if the report is accepted, he would be over the recommended age and no longer be required to deal with primary schools which, under the IRC report, are accorded their own structure and representation.”

President of the TTCB Azim Bassarath, addressing the concern that the executive will have all the authority in cricket, said, “The IRC report has some things that I feel that can benefit TT cricket, but as I said before Azim Bassarath alone cannot accept the report.It is for the 49-member board to accept the report and implement what is in the report.”