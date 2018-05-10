MPs remember Job

Dr Morgan Job

MEMBERS of the House of Representatives yesterday paid glowing tribute to former MP Morgan Job, who died on Sunday.

The current MP for his Tobago East seat, Ayanna Webster-Roy, recalled Job as a man of "compassion." Growing up in Roxborough, Webster-Roy said, she had the opportunity to interact with Job and his family on many occasions.

Outside politics, Webster-Roy said Job's "love for people" and the development of Tobago were evident. The development of agriculture in Tobago was especially close to his heart.

Caroni Central MP Dr Bhoendratt Tewarie said while Job was a simple man, he was not simple-minded. Describing Job as an enlightened man who was sometimes considered controversial, Tewarie opined that the light Job shone on issues was either too bright or too hot for some people. Tewarie said Job hated ignorance and was upset that the country's politicians had not done more to help people empower themselves.

Speaker of the House Bridgid Annisette-George said Job's travels in public life took him to countries like Tanzania and Brazil. Some regarded him as forthright and others found him controversial, she said, but at the end of the day, Job always, "spoke his truth."

Job's funeral s takes place at the Holy Trinity Cathedral, Port of Spain, on May 18.