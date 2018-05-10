Military rites for Sgt Honore

FRIENDS, colleagues and relatives of Sgt Joseph Honore, who died after a shootout with another policeman at Grand Bazaar last week, will be buried today at the Chaguanas cemetery after a service at the Chaguanas RC Church under full military rites. One of Honore’s close relatives and a colleague are expected to deliver eulogies at the funeral, which is scheduled to begin at 10 am.

On Wednesday, his colleagues were putting together a video presentation of some of the moments they shared with him during his years as a police officer. It is expected to be shared with mourners at the funeral. Acting CoP Stephen Williams and members of his executive are expected to attend, as well as his colleagues.

Yesterday, Couva police continued to mourn their administrative sergeant and said he would be sadly missed. One said, “He believed in friendship, he believed in lending a helping hand to those in distress, he believed in love. But his life was embroiled in turmoil over a betrayal which he never came to terms with.” The officer said Honore had recently begun a new relationship and started to smile again, but when he encountered another betrayal this resulted in the shootout. Afterwards Honore was treated for six gunshot injuries, but one of the bullets, which struck him in the abdomen, caused internal bleeding and ruptured intestines. This caused his death last Sunday around 10.20 pm.